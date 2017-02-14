Mayor Announces New Fashion and Film Complex in Brooklyn

Mayor de Blasio's plan to create 100,000 'good paying' jobs begins with an investment in an industrial part of the Brooklyn waterfront. The new hub for film and fashion will be built along the river in Sunset Park at the Bush Terminal. Gus Rosendale has a closer look.

Mayor de Blasio announced Tuesday that $136 million will be invested into an old warehouse in Brooklyn for the creation of a "Made in NY" campus, a city-run complex that will lease space to film and TV makers, along with fashion companies.

Supporters of the project say the move will produce good-paying jobs, with annual averages near $57,000 for fashion and $53,000 for film.

The 1,500 permanent jobs won't be expected at the Sunset Park campus until 2020.

It's part of a job creation initiative pledged by the mayor: de Blasio says there will be 100,000 new jobs by 2026.

The investments at Bush Terminal include major renovations to two existing buildings to create nearly 200,000 square feet of garment manufacturing space, a newly constructed 100,000-square foot film and TV production facility, and pedestrian-friendly streetscape improvements and new plaza space.

The mayor's office says both the fashion and film industries are in need of stable, affordable space to grow and add jobs.