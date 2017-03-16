Police say a 22-year-old man allegedly stalked three young girls and their brother for two days as they walked home from school on Long Island.

Three girls, ages 15, 14, and 11, and their brother, 13, told their father that while walking home from school last Monday and Tuesday, a stranger driving a 2007 Toyota followed them, Nassau County Police detectives said. The driver allegedly attempted to coerce the children into his car near Cross Street and Linden Avenue.

Authorities said the 39-year-old dad allegedly saw William Renderos-Flores following his children the next day, and was able to snap a picture of him before he sped off.

There were no injuries reported.

Renderos-Flores was arrested at his Huntington Station home around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

He faces charges of two counts of second-degree stalking, four counts of third-degree stalking, four counts of endangering the welfare of a chid and four counts of fourth-degree stalking.