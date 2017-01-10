A Sudanese diplomat accused of grinding against a woman on a Manhattan subway this week had his arrest voided because he has diplomatic immunity, according to police and multiple published reports.

Mohammad Abdalla Ali, 49, was riding a No. 4 train around 2 p.m. Monday out of Grand Central when he allegedly rubbed up against the 38-year-old woman.

Police say he was charged with forcible touching, but once he presented papers affirming his diplomatic status, he was released.

The NYPD notified the U.S. State Department of the matter -- federal officials couldn't immediately be reached for comment -- and referred questions to the Manhattan district attorney's office.

The district attorney's office said there were no public documents available for release because Ali wasn't formally charged.

The Sudanese Mission to the United Nations didn't immediately respond to calls or email requests for comment.