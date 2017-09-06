Switch problems briefly shut down service on the No. 5 subway line in the Bronx Wednesday, according to the MTA.

The MTA said around 7:45 a.m. that service on that line was suspended in both directions between East 180th Street and Dyre Avenue in the Bronx because of the issues at Dyre Avenue. Service resumed with delays after about 30 minutes.

The morning commute wasn't much better for NJ Transit riders. The agency said around 8:20 a.m. that train service in and out of New York's Penn Station was experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes because of a disabled Amtrak train east of the transit hub.

The Long Island Rail Road also reported some delays.