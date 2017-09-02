Bystander Stabbed on Subway During Robbery: Police - NBC New York
Bystander Stabbed on Subway During Robbery: Police

    A bystander was stabbed Saturday morning during a robbery on the subway, police said. 

    The robber tried to steal from a 28-year-old man on the southbound C train on the Upper West Side, the NYPD said. 

    The 28-year-old fought back and the robber instead stabbed a 61-year-old bystander, police said. 

    The older man alerted the conductor, who called police. 

    When the train stopped at Columbus Circle, officers took the 39-year-old attacker into custody, police said. 

    The man who was stabbed was taken to St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital in serious condition, the FDNY said. 

    The man who fought off the robber wasn't injured. 


