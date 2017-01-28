A man was stabbed on a subway station platform in Brooklyn on Saturday, fire officials said.

The man was in the Atlantic Avenue station for the L train in East New York when he was stabbed at about 3:20 p.m., the FDNY said.

He was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center, fire officials said. His injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

Last weekend, a man was stabbed in the stomach on a suwbay train after getting into an argument with a stranger. The suspect in that attack was arrested Tuesday.