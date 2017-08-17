An NYPD investigation on the lower level of the Manhattan bridge is causing major subway disruptions for riders trying to get between Brooklyn and the city Thursday.

The MTA said around 7:40 a.m. that southbound B trains were running on the F line from West Fourth Street to Second Avenue, then terminating, and southbound D trains were running on the F from West Fourth to Coney Island.

Northbound B and D trains were running on the Q line from Dekalb to 96th Street, and some northbound B trains weren't going beyond Prospect Park.

Service had resumed by about 8:15 a.m., but lingering delays were expected on the B, D, F, M and Q lines.