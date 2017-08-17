NYPD Investigation on Manhattan Bridge Causes Major Subway Disruptions - NBC New York
NYPD Investigation on Manhattan Bridge Causes Major Subway Disruptions

    NYPD Investigation on Manhattan Bridge Causes Major Subway Disruptions

    An NYPD investigation on the lower level of the Manhattan bridge is causing major subway disruptions for riders trying to get between Brooklyn and the city Thursday. 

    The MTA said around 7:40 a.m. that southbound B trains were running on the F line from West Fourth Street to Second Avenue, then terminating, and southbound D trains were running on the F from West Fourth to Coney Island.

    Northbound B and D trains were running on the Q line from Dekalb to 96th Street, and some northbound B trains weren't going beyond Prospect Park. 

    Service had resumed by about 8:15 a.m., but lingering delays were expected on the B, D, F, M and Q lines. 

