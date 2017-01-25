Authorities say a man pushed another man onto the tracks shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A man was hospitalized in serious condition after authorities say he was pushed onto subway tracks in the Bronx Wednesday, snarling commutes for thousands of riders as police investigated at the start of the morning rush.

Police and fire officials say the suspect, believed to be in his mid 20s and last seen wearing a green jacket, fled the scene after pushing the man to the trackbed at the 170th Street station in Mount Eden shortly before 7 a.m.

Authorities say the victim was not hit by a train, and that no train was entering the station when he was pushed from the northbound B platform; he is expected to be OK. As police investigated, the MTA shut down service on the D line between 145th Street in Manhattan and Norwood-205th Street in the Bronx. Service on the B line was suspended between Bedford Park Boulevard in the Bronx and Brighton Beach in Brooklyn.

Service resumed after about half an hour, but D trains were running with delays and some southbound B trains were running express from Bedford Park Boulevard to 167th Street, the MTA said.

Customers were advised to take the No. 4 line making nearby station stops.

The 170th Street station remained closed; a police officer standing guard outside a caution-taped entrance tried to help confused commuters find alternative routes.