A man was stabbed on the subway while he was arguing with another rider in the Bronx, police say.

The 58-year-old victim got into a fight with another man on the 6 train near the Pelham Bay Park station Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The suspect stabbed the victim multiple times, then fled.

The victim was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he's listed in serious but stable condition, according to police.

No arrest has been made.