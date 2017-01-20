An 18-year-old Brooklyn man faces arson, assault and other charges for allegedly lighting someone's right arm and hand on fire as the person slept on the subway early Friday.

The suspect allegedly lit the sleeping rider aflame as their G train pulled into the Court Square station in Long Island City shortly before 3 a.m. Police say they were the only two people in the train car.

The suspect was taken into custody. The 30-year-old victim was hospitalized with second- and third-degree burns.