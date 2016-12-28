Subway Rider Punches Man Recording Him on Cellphone: NYPD

A man allegedly knocked out a fellow subway rider when he sensed he was being recorded on a cellphone, police say.

The alleged assailant was arguing with another man on a Queens-bound 7 train in Sunnyside at about 10 p.m. last Thursday, Dec. 22, but he then turned his attention to the 45-year-old victim, according to police.

The attacker believed the man was recording the dispute on a cellphone, and he charged at him and punched him in the face, police said.

The victim was knocked to the ground, and suffered bruises to his head and to his right arm.

He and his attacker both off the train at the 46th Street station, and that's where the victim called 911. The suspect left the subway station with a woman, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect, described as being about 18 to 20 years old, 6 feet tall with a medium build and black hair, is asked to contact NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.