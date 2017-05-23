Subway Rider Punches Man in Face After Fight Over Bump

A man punched another subway rider in the face after the two got into an argument over an accidental bump on the train, police say.

The two men were riding a Manhattan-bound M train in the area of Queens Plaza last Thursday morning when the suspect bumped into the 25-year-old victim, according to police.

The two started arguing, and the victim got off the train car and walked in the directon of the station mezzanine, police said.

The suspect followed him and ambushed him, punching him in the face, police said. The victim suffered jaw pain and a cut to the nose.

The alleged attacker, described as being in his 20s, bald and heavyset, ran away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.