Woman Followed From Brooklyn to Manhattan Fights Off Sex Attack at Herald Square, Gets Bitten: Cops
Woman Followed From Brooklyn to Manhattan Fights Off Sex Attack at Herald Square, Gets Bitten: Cops

    Woman Followed From Brooklyn to Manhattan Fights Off Sex Attack at Herald Square, Gets Bitten: Cops
    Handout

    Police are looking for a man who allegedly followed a woman on a subway from Brooklyn to Manhattan, then grabbed her on a Herald Square escalator, tried to rape her and bit her on the chest when she fought back.

    Authorities say the 23-year-old victim realized the suspect was following her at the Prospect Park subway station during Monday's evening rush. He slapped her buttocks as she entered the turnstiles, then they both boarded an uptown Q train, according to the police report. 

    Both the suspect and victim got off at 34th Street and Sixth Avenue, where the man followed the woman down the escalator. Police say he grabbed her arms and, after a brief struggle, bit the woman on the chest before running off. 

    The victim refused medical attention. 

    Police released a photo of the suspect (below) the victim captured on her cellphone. Anyone with information about him is asked to call authorities. 


    The victim captured this image of the suspect on her cellphone. Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police.
    Photo credit: Handout

    Published 2 hours ago

