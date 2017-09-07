Subway Littering Fine Doubles to $100

Beware, litterbugs -- tossing your trash on the subway will soon cost you more in fines.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says beginning September 13, the fine for littering in the New York City subway will double to $100.

Littering violations will be enforced by local, state and the MTA Transit Authority police.

Chairman Joe Lhota vowed in July to crack down on subway littering as part of the MTA's sweeping $836 million subway stabilization plan.

Trash on the tracks contribute to roughly 700 fire-related subway delays every year, Lhota said. In July, a trash fire at 145th Street station crippled service during the height of a Monday morning rush, stranding thousands of riders across the city.

