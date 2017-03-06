Elderly Man Gropes Woman Waiting in Line at Manhattan Subway Station: Cops | NBC New York
Elderly Man Gropes Woman Waiting in Line at Manhattan Subway Station: Cops

    The woman captured a photo of the suspect (above) on her cellphone before he fled.

    Police are looking for an elderly man they say grabbed a woman's buttocks as she waited at a token booth in a Manhattan subway station last month. 

    Authorities say the suspect grabbed the woman from behind as she waited in line at the R station on Whitehall and South streets Feb. 17 around 10 a.m. 

    She turned around to confront the man and he ran off, police say. The woman managed to take a photo of him with her phone before he fled (above).

    The man is believed to be about 75 years old. He was last seen wearing a black hat and coat.

    Twitter / @NYCTSubway

    Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

