Possible Fire on Subway Delays Service on 2 Lines: FDNY

Subway riders were still experiencing delays Wednesday night, hours after poorly secured trash on a southbound refuse train at 14th Street fell on the tracks, causing a single train to get stuck twice and setting off a series of sweeping subway disruptions. Andrew Siff reports.

Southbound service on No. 4 and 5 lines was running with delays Thursday morning because of a possible fire on a subway at Bowling Green, according to fire officials, though an MTA employee described it as a "brief smoke condition."

Fire officials said they got a call about the "non-structural fire," which they described as possibly being on the train rather than in the station or on the tracks, shortly after 10 a.m.

The situation was under control within half an hour.

The @NYCTSubway verified Twitter account tweeted about delays on the lines "due to FDNY activity" around 10:15 a.m., but did not specify what happened.

NBC 4 New York arrived at the scene before 11 a.m. and saw no firefighters; trains appeared to be running through the station normally.

No injuries were reported.