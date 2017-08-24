Possible Fire on Subway Delays Service on 2 Lines: FDNY - NBC New York
OLY-NY
Train Pain

Train Pain

Everything you need to know about this summer's Penn Station repairs

Possible Fire on Subway Delays Service on 2 Lines: FDNY

The MTA tweeted service on the 4 and 5 lines was experiencing delays because of "FDNY activity"

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Subway riders were still experiencing delays Wednesday night, hours after poorly secured trash on a southbound refuse train at 14th Street fell on the tracks, causing a single train to get stuck twice and setting off a series of sweeping subway disruptions. Andrew Siff reports.

    (Published Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017)

    Southbound service on No. 4 and 5 lines was running with delays Thursday morning because of a possible fire on a subway at Bowling Green, according to fire officials, though an MTA employee described it as a "brief smoke condition." 

    Fire officials said they got a call about the "non-structural fire," which they described as possibly being on the train rather than in the station or on the tracks, shortly after 10 a.m.

    The situation was under control within half an hour. 

    The @NYCTSubway verified Twitter account tweeted about delays on the lines "due to FDNY activity" around 10:15 a.m., but did not specify what happened.

    NBC 4 New York arrived at the scene before 11 a.m. and saw no firefighters; trains appeared to be running through the station normally.

    No injuries were reported.

    Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us