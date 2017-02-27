Power Problem in Brooklyn Delays Multiple Subway Lines | NBC New York
Power Problem in Brooklyn Delays Multiple Subway Lines

    Valeria Gonzalez

    A power problem near the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station in Brooklyn was causing delays across several lines.

    A and F trains are running with delays in both directions, and there is no C service between 168th Street and Euclid Avenue.

    Some southbound A trains are terminating at Chambers Street, and some are running on the E line from Canal Street to World Trade Center, where they're terminating. Northbound A trains are terminating at Jay Street-MetroTech. 

    F trains are running on the E and G lines between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and Court Square-23rd Street to Bergen Street in both directions. 

    The MTA says to expect delays on the A, B, C, E, F, G, M and R lines. 

    Check the MTA site for the latest updates. 

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago
