Power Problem in Brooklyn Delays Multiple Subway Lines

A power problem near the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station in Brooklyn was causing delays across several lines.

A and F trains are running with delays in both directions, and there is no C service between 168th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Some southbound A trains are terminating at Chambers Street, and some are running on the E line from Canal Street to World Trade Center, where they're terminating. Northbound A trains are terminating at Jay Street-MetroTech.

F trains are running on the E and G lines between Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue and Court Square-23rd Street to Bergen Street in both directions.

The MTA says to expect delays on the A, B, C, E, F, G, M and R lines.

Check the MTA site for the latest updates.