Mechanical issues and a reported 'smoke condition' caused major delays on the New York City subway system on Wednesday during the morning rush hour. Andrew Siff reports.

A series of problems, from trains with mechanical issues to switch problems, plagued straphangers for another morning rush Friday, with nine subway lines delayed at various points over the course of the commute.

Switch problems at Forest Hills caused extensive delays for E, F, M and R train riders for hours starting before 6 a.m., then a train with mechanical problems on the Williamsburg Bridge wreaked havoc on service for J and M train riders.



Later, around 8:30 a.m., another train with mechanical problems, this one at Sterling Street, delayed service on the 2, 3, 4 and 5 lines.

Those issues were resolved with lingering delays by about 8:45 a.m. Shortly thereafter, a third train with mechanical problems, this time at Borough Hall, renewed delays for northbound riders on the 2 and 3 lines.

Friday's delays, while a headache, were nothing compared to the epic commute disaster during Wednesday's rush, when poorly secured trash fell onto the tracks and caused nightmarish delays for hours. The MTA has said "operator error" was to blame, and that "appropriate disciplinary action" would be taken.