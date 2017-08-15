'Rail Condition' Causes Major Disruptions for Subway Riders on the No. 7 Line, MTA Says - NBC New York
'Rail Condition' Causes Major Disruptions for Subway Riders on the No. 7 Line, MTA Says

    A rail condition at Queensboro Plaza is causing major disruptions along the No. 7 subway line Tuesday afternoon, officials say. 

    The MTA said around 3:10 p.m. that 34th Street-bound 7 trains were terminating at Queensboro Plaza, while Main Street-bound 7 trains were terminating at Hunters Point Avenue. 

    Straphangers were advised to use the N or W trains as alternatives.

    The nature of the rail condition wasn't immediately clear, nor was it known how long it would take to be fixed. 

