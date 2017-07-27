The MTA says it knows how to fix the subway system but it will take lots of work and will cost about $8 billion. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Wednesday, July 26, 2017)

What to Know MTA Chairman Joe Lhota said Tuesday the subway system needs to be fixed then modernized as he announced a $836 million overhaul plan

Lhota said more people and resources are needed, and that record ridership, aging infrastructure and a lack of investment are to blame

Mayor de Blasio said it was a promising first step in fixing a subway system that has been "hurting the everyday life of New Yorkers"

A "rail condition" at 57th Street-Seventh Avenue caused delays on a half-dozen subway lines Thursday morning, according to the MTA.

The specific nature of the issue, first reported shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, wasn't immediately clear. It caused delays on southbound N, Q, R and W trains, caused some lines to be rerouted and backed up service on the D and M trains.

The problem had been fixed by about 9:30 a.m. and service had resumed with residual delays.

The problem comes two days after MTA Chairman Joe Lhota announced an immediate $836 million subway stabilization plan that will include sweeping repairs and cleaning of trains and stations, added personnel and longer trains, more countdown clocks and clearer service updates, all within the next year.



