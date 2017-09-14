Debris on subway tracks in Manhattan created a nightmare for subway riders on nearly a half-dozen lines Thursday, with service on the 1, 2 and 3 lines completely knocked out in much of the borough as the peak commute got underway.

The MTA initially said around 7:30 a.m. the debris was on the tracks at 72nd Street, then later said it was on the tracks at 50th Street. Some trains were initially rerouted, but by 8:10 a.m., the service changes had become more severe.

Service on the 1 line was shut down between South Ferry and 137th Street; service on the 2 line was suspended between Grand Concourse and Times Square and service on the 3 line was shut down between 148th Street and Times Square.



Some southbound 4 and 5 trains were running local from Barclays Center to Franklin Avenue.

As of 8:30 a.m. the MTA tweeted that it was in the process of restoring express service.

The nature of the debris wasn't immediately clear. Riders were advised to expect delays on 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 trains. Video from Grand Central showed commuters packed on the platform, trying to maneuver their way onto what appeared to be a 4 or 5 train.