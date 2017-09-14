Budget Travel has unveiled its 2017 list of the 10 coolest small towns in America, and a sandy spot in New Jersey tops the charts. (Photos via AP/Getty)

These Are the 10 Coolest Small Towns in America

New Jersey may not be the best place in the country to raise a family, but it’s close.

A new study by personal finance website WalletHub has ranked the Garden State seventh on its most recent list of the best states to raise a family.

New Jersey ranks in the top 10 for health, safety and affordability. It also claimed the top spot in the study’s “education and child care” category.

According to the study, New Jersey has some of the lowest infant mortality and divorce rates in the nation, which helped the state secure its spot on the list.

11 Places to Go Apple Picking in the Tri-State



But it’s not all good news for Jersey. It also has some of the country’s least affordable housing, according to WalletHub.

To determine the ranking, WalletHub looked at five categories, including family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability and socioeconomics.

North Dakota came in first on the list and New Mexico came in last.

As far as the tri-state goes, Connecticut and New York trailed behind New Jersey. Connecticut claimed the No. 9 spot and New York came in near the middle of the pack at No. 24.

You can read more about the methodology on WalletHub’s website.

8 New Jersey Schools Land on List of Nation's Best Colleges

