NBC_OTS_NY

Study Finds Funniest Single People Live in Yonkers and Staten Island

By Bianca Rosembert

    Getty Images
    Elitesingles.com determines Yonkers and Staten Island are among the hottest spots to find the perfect partner who will make you laugh. (Credit: Getty Images)

    What to Know

    • The EliteSingles.com study ranked Yonkers No. 1 in the nation for funniest men

    • Staten Island came in fourth in the nation for wittiest women

    • Overall, Hampton, New Hampshire, was ranked as America's top spot for funny singles

    We all know humor is one of the top sought-after traits in a dating partner, so where are you most likely to find someone to make you laugh?

    Yonkers and Staten Island are among the top five places in the nation to find funny single people, according to a new study by dating site EliteSingles.com.

    The study, based on 72,000 EliteSingles.com members, asked respondents to rank how strongly they agreed with the statement "I often make others laugh." Scores were averaged out by area to determine where the funniest people live.

    Yonkers and Staten Island came in at Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, while Hampton, New Hampshire, earned the top ranking. West Hollywood, California, was the nation's second biggest hotspot for hilarious singles, with St. Petersburg, Florida, rounding out the top five, according to the study. 

    EliteSingles.com also broke out the data by sex, finding Yonkers to be home to America's funniest men, followed by Hampton, Boca Raton, Florida, and West Hollywood. America's wittiest women call Hampton home, followed by West Hollywood, Norfolk, Virginia, Staten Island and Santa Monica, California.

