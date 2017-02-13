Students at Manhattan School Moved Due to Building Problem | NBC New York
Students at Manhattan School Moved Due to Building Problem

    Students and staff at Star Academy-P.S. 63 in Manhattan are being moved to another school after what was described as a "building condition," NYC Office of Emergency Management officials said on Monday. 

    The nature of the condition was not immediately clear. Photos of the building from as recently as September show it covered in scaffolding and nets. 

    Adults and children were being moved to P.S. 64 on 6th Street, OEM said. 

    P.S. 63-Star Academy enrolls about 200 kids in pre-kindergarten through 5th grade, according to the city. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

