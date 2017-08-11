 Graduates From These 11 New Jersey Colleges Have the Highest Salaries - NBC New York
Graduates From These 11 New Jersey Colleges Have the Highest Salaries

By Chelsea Crane

These 11 schools in the Garden State produce graduates with the highest median salaries, according to College Scorecard.

The government site is supported by the U.S. Department of Education and provides students and families with interactive tools and data to help them navigate the college application process.

In addition to searching for schools based on location, size and majors, College Scorecard also lets you search by median salary 10 years after enrolling.

The national median salary 10 years after college enrollment is $33,500, according to the site. Spoiler alert: The median salary for graduates of these 11 Jersey schools is more than that.

Check out the median salary of all New Jersey's colleges here.

