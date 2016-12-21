A Long Island student headed to high school was struck and seriously hurt by a car as she waited at a bus stop Wednesday, authorities say.

The 16-year-old girl, identified as Tara Hayes and believed to be on her way to Sachem High School, was hit by a 2016 Ford near Morris Avenue in Holtsville around 6:40 a.m.

Hayes was taken to Stony Brook Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Suffolk police said.

The driver, 24-year-old Amanda Duffy of Holbrook, initially fled the scene but returned about an hour later, police said. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury.

Duffy was released on bail and is expected to be arraigned at a later date. Attorney information for the woman wasn't immediately available.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 631-854-8652.