Federal agents look over traffic on Second Avenue near the United Nations during the U.N. General Assembly.

Representatives of nations around the world will soon gather at the United Nations and that means potential traffic headaches for Manhattan drivers.

The NYPD announced street closures and anticipated traffic delays relating to the UN General Assembly. The street closures begin Sunday night and run through Thursday.

The UN is located at First Avenue and 42nd Street. The use of public transportation for the duration of the General Assembly is highly encouraged.

The NYPD released the following street closures:

Sunday, Sept. 17:

Beginning at approximately 10 p.m. the following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will be closed to vehicular traffic:

• 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48 Street will remain open

• 44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

• Southbound at 63rd Street

• Northbound at South Ferry

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

• Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

• 1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

• Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

• 50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

• 55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

Monday, Sept. 18:

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

• 42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic:

• 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

• 44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

• 42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

• 42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

• Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

• 1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

• Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

• 50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

• 55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

Tuesday, Sept. 19:

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic:

• 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

• 44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 49th Street from 3rd Avenue to Lexington Avenue

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

• 42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

• 42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

• 42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

• Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

• 1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

• Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

• 50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

• 55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

Wednesday, Sept. 20:

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

• 42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic:

• 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

• 44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

• 42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

• 42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

• Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

• 1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

• Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

• 50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

• 55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

Thursday, Sept. 21:

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

• 42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic:

• 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to 48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

• 44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

• 42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

• 42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The FDR DRIVE will be subject to intermittent closures:

• Southbound at 63rd Street

• Northbound at South Ferry

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

• Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

• 1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

• Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

• 50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

• 55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

Friday, Sept. 21:

The following streets will have one traffic lane dedicated to emergency vehicles for the duration of the General Assembly:

• 42nd Street from 1st Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 57th Street from 2nd Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 2nd Avenue from 41st Street to 57th Street

The following streets in the vicinity of the United Nations will continue to be closed to vehicular traffic:

• 1st Avenue from 42nd Street to 48th Street. The tunnel underpass from 41st Street to

48th Street will remain open for passenger cars. Trucks and other large vehicles will not be able to access until the end of each day’s session.

• 44th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 45th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

• 46th Street from 1st Avenue to 2nd Avenue

The following will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning at approximately 5:00 a.m.:

• 42nd Street from the FDR Drive to 2nd Avenue

• 42nd Street Exit and Entrance Ramps of the FDR Drive

Please note: These areas will reopen each evening after the day’s session.

The following streets will have managed access and no vehicle parking permitted:

• Battery Place from Little West Street to Second Place.

• 1st Place from Battery Place to Little West Street

• Little West Street from Battery Place to 2nd Place

• 50th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 51st Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue

• 54th Street from 6th Avenue to 7th Avenue

• 55th Street from Madison Avenue to 5th Avenue

• 55th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 56th Street from 5th Avenue to 6th Avenue

• 58th Street from Park Avenue to Madison Avenue



