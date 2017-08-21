On Monday, Aug. 21, hundreds of millions of people will get a chance to view the first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States in nearly 40 years. Fourteen states are in the path of totality, called “umbra.” The New York region will be experiencing a partial eclipse, or “penumbra.”
Watch the above livestream from Top of the Rock to see the phenomenon.
Published 10 minutes ago