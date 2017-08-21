WATCH LIVE: Eclipse View From Top of the Rock - NBC New York
WATCH LIVE: 
Watch the Solar Eclipse Live Here
OLY-NY

WATCH LIVE: Eclipse View From Top of the Rock

On Monday, Aug. 21, hundreds of millions of people will get a chance to view the first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States in nearly 40 years. Fourteen states are in the path of totality, called “umbra.” The New York region will be experiencing a partial eclipse, or “penumbra.”

Watch the above livestream from Top of the Rock to see the phenomenon.  


MORE:

Published 10 minutes ago

Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us