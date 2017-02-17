Stop & Shop Recalls La Fe Papa Criolla Yellow Potatoes Due to Listeria Concerns | NBC New York
Stop & Shop Recalls La Fe Papa Criolla Yellow Potatoes Due to Listeria Concerns

    Following a recall by manufacturer GraceKennedy Group, Stop & Shop has removed La Fe Papa Criolla yellow potatoes from its shelves at New York Metro area and New England stores due to concerns about a potential listeria contamination.

    The product affected is the 14 oz. La Fe's Papa Criolla Yellow Potatoes with a use by date of Dec. 8, 2018. Customers who have purchased the product should throw out any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Stop & Shop for a full refund.

    Stop & Shop hasn't received any reports of illnesses to date.

    Listeria can cause high fever, severe headaches, neck stiffness and nausea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women, and sometimes fatal infections in people with compromised immune systems.

    Consumers seeking more information on the recall should call GraceKennedy Customer Service at 201-329-6260 and select option 2, or Stop & Shop Customer Service at 800-767-7772. You can also visit the Stop & Shop website if you think you may be affected by the recall.

