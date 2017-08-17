A man wanted for stealing a pick-up truck in Connecticut was arrested in New York after he crashed into a Westchester County Department of Public Safety cruiser stopped at red light in the stolen truck, authorities say.

According to Westchester County police, Christian Guzman, 28, rear-ended the cruiser around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police in New York were not actively looking for Guzman, but they said they later realized he was wanted out of New London, Connecticut.

New London police were looking for a male suspect driving a white 2014 Ford F-350 pick-up truck with Conn. plate 7741CP, according to New London police Capt. Brian Wright. Earlier in the day Wednesday, a woman was dragged as someone stole her pick-up truck in New London, the fire department said.

The 43-year-old woman was loading a table into the back of the truck in front of a HomeGoods, police said.

While she was loading her truck, someone got into the driver's seat and took off. Wright said the woman tried to prevent the theft of the vehicle. The victim was dragged a few feet from the truck and fell, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital in Connecticut with non-life threatening injuries to her arm.

The officer of the Westchester County cruiser was treated and released from an area hospital following the crash, police said.

Guzman is charged with possession of stolen property, operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and following too closely, according to police. It was immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations against him.