Stewart International Airport in Orange County will begin offering transatlantic flights in June, the fourth regional airport to do so, under a new partnership with Norwegian Gov. Cuomo announced Thursday.

Norwegian transatlantic flights with service to Ireland and Scotland start from the airport this summer under the following schedule:

Edinburgh, Scotland: Daily flights begin June 15 for the summer season and operate through Oct. 28, then three times per week during the winter season beginning Oct. 29

Belfast, Northern Ireland: Flights three times per week during summer season from July 1 through Oct. 28, then twice weekly for the winter season beginning Oct. 29

Dublin, Ireland: Daily service begins July 1 and transitions to three times per week during the winter season on Oct. 29

Shannon, Ireland: Twice-weekly service begins on July 2.

In addition to launching new international flights, Norwegian will open a base of operations at Stewart for its pilots and cabin crew, and will station Boeing 737-MAX aircraft at the airport. Cuomo said the partnership will create an estimated 230 jobs and generate $36 million in economy activity.

Stewart, about 50 miles from Manhattan and less than an hour from northern New Jersey, served more than 275,000 passengers in 2016, but projections for 2017 are about 400,000 passengers with as many as 700,000 in 2018. The airport also will increase connectivity to Manhattan with additional buses offering direct service from the airport to the Port Authority Bus Terminal for just $18 each way, Cuomo said.

"This exciting partnership will create new economic opportunities for Stewart Airport and the surrounding region and demonstrates the success of our efforts to transform airports across New York into 21st century hubs of commercial activity," the governor said in a statement. "With strategic investments in New York airports, we attract new jobs, businesses and opportunities and help grow local economies for generations to come."