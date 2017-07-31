The supermarket chain known as the "Disneyland of Dairy Stores" is set to open its next location on Long Island month.

Stew Leonard's is slated to open its 70,000-square foot grocery store in East Meadow on August 23, marking the sixth tri-state location for the Connecticut-based company.

President and CEO Stew Leonard Jr. says the second Long Island store -- the other is in Farmingdale -- will offer local products, including milk from family-owned farms upstate, fresh seafood caught off Montauk, and fruits and vegetables harvested on Long Island.

The supermarket is known for its country-fair atmosphere, with costumed characters and animated entertainment throughout the store. The East Meadow store will have pieces salvaged from old barns from New England and Amish country; a custom-made chandelier made of milk bottles hanging in the dairy section; and the butcher shop will feature antique wagon wheels, barn doors and a 16-foot wide steer horn.

Three 55-inch TV monitors will be built into the floor at the front of the store and feature social media by customers.

The open-concept supermarket will also feature Bethy's Bakery, where apple cider donuts are expected to be the hot seller: When the Farmingdale location opened in 2016, Long Island shoppers bought 75,000 packages -- 20 times more apple cider donuts than shoppers in the Westchester and Connecticut locations, according to the company.

The new East Meadow location will also feature a miniature replica of the supermarket's milk delivery truck from the 1960s.

The deli will have the famed handmade mozzarella, and its produce section will features vegetables from Deer Run Farms in Brookhaven, Windy Acres in Calverton and squash from Well's Farms in Riverhead, according to the company.

Fish caught off the coast of Montauk; blue point oysters from Oyster Bay and Norwalk, Connecticut; live lobsters from Stonington, Maine, are expected to be among the offerings in the fish section.

And Tate's Cookies out of Southampton; Butera's chicken meatballs from Woodbury; Holy Schmitts horseradish from Riverhead; Bryant & Cooper steak sauce from Roslyn; assorted appetizers from Russo's on the Bay in Howard Beach and non-alcoholic Long Island Island Iced Tea from Long Beach are also being stocked in the grocery.

A team of 50 will work out of Mrs. Leonard's Kitchen, the stone wall kitchen that will offer more than 100 foods to go.

The East Meadow location is located at 1897 Front Street, and its store hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.



