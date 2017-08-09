Staten Island Man Livestreams Torture of Neighbor's Cat on Facebook: DA - NBC New York
Staten Island Man Livestreams Torture of Neighbor's Cat on Facebook: DA

    A Staten Island man beat and tortured his neighbor's cat and livestreamed the whole thing on Facebook, prosecutors say. 

    Tyrike Richardson hit his neighbor's cat, Chester, multiple times in the head, body and face using a stick and a knife in an Arthur Avenue home on June 29, according to the Staten Island district attorney's office.

    Richardson then threw a chair onto Chester's body, then left the cat in a trash can outside to die, prosecutors allege. The torture was livestreamed on Facebook. 

    The cat suffered blunt force trauma, a punctured lung, rib fractures, bumps on the ear, a bloody nose, broken teeth, tongue abrasion, organ injuries, head trauma and muscle injury, according to the district attorney's office. 

    Chester is being cared for at an ASPCA facility.

    Richardson was arraigned in Richmond County State Supreme Court and jailed with bail set at $50,000. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

