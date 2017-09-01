Photos of Baby Baptized in Stanley Cup Go Viral

Photos of a baby being baptized in the Stanley Cup have gone viral since they emerged on Twitter Wednesday, with nearly 7,000 likes and 2,500 retweets on the post in less than 48 hours.
Philip Pritchard posted the photos of 3-week-old Brecken Archibald's baptism "out of hockey's Holy Grail" on Wednesday.
One of the cute photos show the baby sitting in the iconic championship trophy, his parents kissing him from either side, in a waterfront ceremony in Brainerd, Minnesota.
As one Twitter user commented, "Imagine living your entire life being able to say you got baptized in the Stanley Cup."
Judging by the infant's face, though, he may have preferred the Lombardi.
Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago