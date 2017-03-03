A 19-year-old man living in Stamford who allegedly abused a 3-year-old relative was arrested just a day before he was scheduled for an immigration hearing, authorities say.

Douglas Hus-Flores, a high school senior who was living with his aunt, allegedly abused the girl Wednesday night, according to court papers. The toddler was crying for her mother, and Flores, hoping to calm her down, gave her yogurt and let her watch cartoons on his phone.

While sitting on the couch, police say the teen sexually abused her.

The investigation began when the toddler was taken to Stamford Hospital after complaining of pain to her mother. The child was bleeding and had unspecified injuries.

The girl's mother told News 4, "She says 'Douglas hit me.' I asked where, and she showed me her private parts."

The mother was in tears as she said, "I feel like hot water in my body."

Court papers say Flores told police, "He doesn't know what came over him. Douglas said he had felt lonely and wanted to be with a woman."

Flores' father, Edwin Juarez, said his son admitted to abusing the girl.

"He's sad. He called me yesterday. He's sad about what happened," he said.

Flores moved to Connecticut from Guatemala two years ago seeking political asylum, authorities said. He was undocumented, and had been stopped by immigration officials several times.

Flores was arraigned Thursday and has an immigration detainer on him, meaning he can't be released without going before immigration officials. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, and is next scheduled to appear in court on April 4. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

Stamford Police Lt. Tom Barcello said, "You have a very young victim. The only saving grace is that through time she forgets she is so young."