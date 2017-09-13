A grandmother was killed and her adult grandson was seriously injured in a stabbing at a home on Long Island, and two persons of interest are being questioned by police.

Officers responded to a 911 call about the stabbing shortly before 2 p.m., but police have released little information about what may have occurred inside the home on Blackbird Lane in Levittown Wednesday afternoon.

Police believe the home was targeted and that the attackers charged in on foot and assaulted the grandmother and grandson.

The two victims were found in the house, each with multiple stab wounds.

Police said the 83-year-old woman had several lacerations to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County police medic.

Her 24-year-old grandson was found in the foyer with lacerations to his forearms, police said. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The victims' identities haven't been released.

Crime scene tape was up around the home Wednesday evening and a Nassau County police RV was parked outside as police continued to search for evidence.

Authorities were investigating another scene in addition to the house and questioning two persons of interest. They were not being cooperative, police said, but no charges have been brought against them.

Neighbors said they believed drugs were involved, and police said it’s not the first time they’ve responded to the home.