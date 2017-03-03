Woman Leaves NYC Spa Castle Without Paying; Car Hits Employee as She Flees: Police | NBC New York
Woman Leaves NYC Spa Castle Without Paying; Car Hits Employee as She Flees: Police

    Handout
    Police released these surveillance images of the suspect.

    An employee at a Spa Castle in Queens ran out into the parking lot to stop a woman who hadn't paid for her services after a visit last weekend, then was hit by the vehicle as it drove away, authorities say. 

    Police say the woman went to the relaxation haven on 11th Avenue Sunday afternoon. It wasn't clear which services she experienced, but she left without paying and got into a dark sedan, authorities said. 

    A 21-year-old employee walked up to the woman's car and tried to stop her, but was hit by the vehicle as it pulled away, police said. Police couldn't confirm the woman was driving at the time, but they didn't say anyone else was in the vehicle.

    He was treated for bruising and pain at a hospital but is otherwise expected to be OK. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Spa Castle, which bills itself as an "escape from the ordinary," has multiple locations throughout the city. The company didn't immediately have a comment on the attack. 

    Police released surveillance images of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about her is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. 

    Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

