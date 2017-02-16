Masturbating Driver Horrifies Women, Teens on Long Island

Police released this image of the suspect's vehicle and asked anyone with information to call authorities.

Authorities are looking for a masturbating driver who has horrified women and teenagers in one Long Island community over the last several months.

Police say the suspect, believed to be in his 20s with a goatee and dreadlocks, is wanted in at least three lewdness cases in Southampton dating back to December.

In the first case, a teenager was walking on Graham Road in Hampton Bays when the man drove up in a maroon vehicle and started masturbating, police say. Earlier this month, a woman told police she was sitting in her car, waiting for the school bus, when a man matching the description of the suspect pulled up next to her and started masturbating.

The woman told responding officers she had experienced a similar situation in January but did not report it.

Police released a photo of the suspect's car (above) and are asking the public for help in identifying the owner. Anyone with information is asked to call the Southampton Town Police Department Defense Division at 631-702-2230 or the Southampton Town Police Crime Tips Hotline at 631-728-3454.