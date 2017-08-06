Soggy Monday Morning Commute as Soaker Rolls in on Tri-State

After the tri-state kicked off a new week with a splendid Sunday, an approaching storm will dampen and water log Monday morning's commute, Storm Team 4 says.

Clouds will roll into the region overnight, and the rain will begin to fall as commuters get ready to head out the door for the morning rush. As the rain move into the area west to east, New Jersey will be the first to get wet, according to Storm Team 4.

Forecasters say by noon time, some pockets of heavy rain is possible in the metro area, with the greatest chance for the heaviest rain and thunderstorms will continue through the evening commute. See the latest severe weather alerts here.

The clouds, rain and wind off the ocean will keep temperatures locked in the mid-70s, which is significantly cooler than average.

STORM TEAM 4 Strong Storms Wallop Region; Trees Down, Cars Under Water

The system will move out Monday night, leading to a bright and breezy Tuesday, with high temperatures returning to the 80s. Tuesday will begin a stretch of weather through the workweek.

Extreme Weather: Pacific Northwest Braces for Heatwave