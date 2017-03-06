From left: Felix Vazquez, of the Bronx, Luciano Migliore, of Millbrook, and Katherine Sopildis, of the Bronx,

Three soccer fans from New York were arrested on an array of charges, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, after allegedly attacking a deputy in Florida who had tried to break up a fight after a game there over the weekend.

The Orange County deputy was working extra duty for the Orlando Police Department at the Orlando City's home opener in its new stadium against the New York City FC Sunday when the fight broke out.

The unidentified deputy stepped in, and according to Orlando police, several people involved in the brawl started "striking and choking the deputy." He was taken to a hospital with a leg injury.

The three New York fans Felix Vazquez, of the Bronx, Katherine Sopildis, of the Bronx, and Luciano Migliore, of Millbrook, were taken into custody. Vazquez faces the most significant charges, including resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer. The other two suspects are charged with resisting arrest.

Video of the fight obtained by NBC affiliate WESH 2 News shows a woman moving toward the deputy. A man tries to restrain her, but when the deputy intervenes, chaos erupts.

The injured deputy is expected to be OK. It wasn't immediately clear if the suspects had retained attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

Orlando beat New York City FC 1-0.