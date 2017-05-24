Soaker Rolling in on Tri-State Just in Time for Morning Commute | NBC New York
Soaker Rolling in on Tri-State Just in Time for Morning Commute

By Storm Team 4

    Janice Huff's weather forecast for Thursday, May 25.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • The Thursday morning commute will be a soggy one as showers roll in overnight, Storm Team 4 says

    • Friday afternoon into Saturday is the best part of the upcoming holiday weekend, meteorologists say

    • There's a high risk for more unsettled weather for the start of next week, but the second half of the work week will be warm and quiet

    Get those umbrellas and rain boots out, a soaker is rolling into the tri-state area overnight just in time for the Thursday morning commute, Storm Team 4 says.

    Clouds will continue to gather through the night and rain will break out after 3 a.m. Thursday, according to meteorologists. Rain will come down at a steady rate during the commute, then taper off midday before more scattered showers and possible cracks of thunder develop in the afternoon.

    There is the possibility for some minor to moderate coastal flooding during the evening commute from around 6 p.m. to midnight, Storm Team 4 said.

    Friday afternoon into Saturday is the best part of the upcoming holiday weekend, according to Storm Team 4. Sunday will start nice, but clouds will quickly roll in during the second half of the day. Showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday evening into Memorial Day morning.

    The holiday won’t be a washout, however, some showers may linger into the early afternoon, especially along the coast.

    The risk of more unsettled weather is high for the start of next week, but the second half of the work week will bring warmer and quieter weather.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

