The doorman at a Yorkville apartment building died in a freak accident Thursday morning after slipping while shoveling snow, law enforcement sources said.
The 59-year-old man was shoveling the steps of the building at 333 E. 93rd Street when he slipped and fell backwards through a plate glass window.
The window caused what were described as "severe lacerations" to his neck, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at a local hospital.
It was one of the first deaths identified related to the storm, which dropped nearly a foot of snow across much of the tri-state region and paralyzed transit and infrastructure.
Published 6 minutes ago