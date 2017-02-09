Doorman Dies in Freak Accident After Falling Through Glass Window | NBC New York
WATCH LIVE
stormtracker gif
Monster Winter Storm
Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Timeline
NBC_OTS_NY

Doorman Dies in Freak Accident After Falling Through Glass Window

The 59-year-old man was shoveling steps

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    The doorman at a Yorkville apartment building died in a freak accident Thursday morning after slipping while shoveling snow, law enforcement sources said. 

    The 59-year-old man was shoveling the steps of the building at 333 E. 93rd Street when he slipped and fell backwards through a plate glass window.

    Snowstorm Paints Tri-State a Wintry White

    Snowstorm Paints Tri-State a Wintry White

    The window caused what were described as "severe lacerations" to his neck, and he was ultimately pronounced dead at a local hospital.

    It was one of the first deaths identified related to the storm, which dropped nearly a foot of snow across much of the tri-state region and paralyzed transit and infrastructure. 

    MORE STORM COVERAGE:

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us