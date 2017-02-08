Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Snow Expectations, Timeline

Storm Team 4 is tracking a major winter storm that could dump up to a foot of snow on parts of the tri-state area within 10 hours Thursday, bringing blizzard-like conditions to the region and crippling travel for tens of thousands of people.

Stay on top of the storm with StormTracker 4, the most powerful radar in the tri-state, and get the latest on school closings here.

Forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Meteorologist Dave Price has your forecast for Wednesday, Feb. 8. (Published 55 minutes ago) (Published 55 minutes ago)

Here's an hourly look at what to expect over the course of the day.

3 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Wet, heavy snow starts falling in the tri-state area from west to east. Snowfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour, perhaps even more at times, will reduce visibility to near zero on the roadways and will cause slick spots to develop quickly on highways. Road travel is expected to be extremely perilous, and people are urged to take mass transit.

6 a.m. to 9 a.m.: Snow begins falling in New York City, the Hudson Valley and points east, including Long Island and Connecticut. Travel conditions become increasingly hazardous.

Your Photos: Dogs, Kids and More in the Snow

9 a.m. to noon: Snow continues, falling heavily at times, throughout the tri-state. Snow is starting to get more light and fluffy in texture. Wind speeds and gusts are increasing, with gusts frequently exceeding 30mph. Power outages are possible as increasing snow weighs on tree limbs and power lines.

Noon to 3 p.m.: Snow tapers off in New Jersey and the Hudson Valley from southwest to northeast. Accumulations of 6 inches at minimum are expected, with 3 to 6 inches likely in immediate coastal locations and very far north and west of the city, where the moisture is not as plentiful.

3 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Snow ends in the city and close-in suburbs, including Westchester and Rockland counties, most of Long Island and Fairfield County in Connecticut. Accumulation totals are expected to range from 7 to 12 inches.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.: The last of the snow exits the eastern end of Long Island, with 3 to 6 inches of wet heavy snowfall accumulation.

Extreme Weather: Tornado Rips Through the South