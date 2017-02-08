A major winter storm is expected to cripple travel by ground and air across the tri-state Thursday, with well over a thousand flights canceled at area airports and mass transit already feeling the effects as agencies prepare bus and train lines for an onslaught of snow.

LIRR, Metro-North and NJ Transit are all cross-honoring Thursday to help commuters.

Airports

More than 2,000 flights have been canceled nationwide because of the storm, including at least 566 flights going in and out of LaGuardia, 603 flights at Newark and 480 flights at Kennedy.

There was "absolute chaos" at LaGuardia Wednesday night as travelers tried to catch the last flights out before the storm. One viewer said it took 45 minutes to travel a few hundred feet to a terminal.

Many airlines are waving fees if passengers need to change flights.

Roads

Area roads had not yet been impacted by the story as of 1 a.m. Thursday. Preparation was underway across the area.

The New York City Department of Sanitation said it would assign 2,400 workers per shift to 12-hour shifts starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sixteen hundred plows are on standby and nearly 700 salt spreaders will be pre-treating roads and sidewalks ahead of the storm. Alternate side parking is suspended in New York City Thursday. Meter rules remain in effect.

MTA Buses and Subway

The MTA said there will be a 20 percent reduction in bus service during the Thursday morning rush.

Subway lines had not yet been impacted by the story as of 1 a.m. Thursday.

MTA LIRR

The MTA said it has canceled 9 LIRR trains on six branches Thursday morning as crews continue work at the Jamaica station hub following a derailment Wednesday morning and the impending snow storm. As a result, two tracks will remain out of service Thursday. Four trains are canceled on the Babylon branch, as well as one a piece on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma, Hempstead, Long Beach and Far Rockaway branches. See details below.

Babylon Branch

The 6:57 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 7:40 a.m. is canceled. The 6:32 a.m. train from Babylon due Penn Station 7:14 a.m. will add stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 7:29 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 8:13 a.m. is canceled. The 7:11 a.m. train from Massapequa Park due into Penn Station at 8:08 a.m. will add stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 8:10 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 8:50 a.m. is canceled. The 7:45 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 8:56 a.m. will add stops at Freeport, Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

The 8:25 a.m. train from Freeport due into Penn Station at 9:08 a.m. is canceled. The 8:03 a.m. train from Babylon due into Penn Station at 9:11 a.m. will add stops at Baldwin and Rockville Centre.

Port Jefferson Branch

The 6:25 a.m. train from Hicksville due into Penn Station at 7:11 a.m. is canceled. The 6:15 a.m. train from Huntington due into Penn Station at 7:17 a.m., will stop at Hicksville at 6:33 a.m. and add stops at Carle Place, Merillon Ave., and New Hyde Park. The 5:44 a.m. train from Port Jefferson due Penn Station 7:20 a.m. will also add a stop at Hicksville at 6:42 a.m.

Ronkonkoma Branch

The 6:54 a.m. train from Central Islip due into Penn Station at 8:06 a.m. is canceled. The 6:56 a.m. train from Ronkonkoma will stop at Central Islip at 7:03 a.m. and is due into Atlantic Terminal at 8:17 a.m. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Hempstead Branch

The 7:36 a.m. train from Hempstead due Atlantic Terminal at 8:28 a.m. is canceled. The 8:03 a.m. train from Hempstead due into Penn Station at 8:51 a.m. will add stops at Queens Village, Hollis and Jamaica. Customers can change at Jamaica for service to Penn Station.

Long Beach Branch

The 8:03 a.m. train from Long Beach due Penn Station at 8:54 a.m. is canceled. The 8:08 a.m. train from Long Beach is due into Penn Station at 9:02 a.m., will operate.

Far Rockaway Branch

The 8:10 a.m. train from Far Rockaway due into Penn Station at 9:05 a.m. is canceled. The 8:21 a.m. train from Far Rockaway due into Penn Station 9:17 a.m., will operate.