Snow on the Way for Tri-State

    Janice Huff's forecast for January 30. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Expect to wake up to some light snow Tuesday morning before snow showers begin in earnest in the afternoon, Storm Team 4 says. 

    The city and Long Island will only get a coating to an inch of snow, while areas north and west may get 1 to 2 inches, according to Storm Team 4. Areas south of the city may get a coating, if anything at all. 

    Snow will start falling around 6 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, and then by midday snow showers will mix with rain south of the city. The snow showers will begin tapering off to flurries for the evening commute. 

    The high temperature will stay in the mid-30s. The rest of the week looks quiet, Storm Team 4 says.  

