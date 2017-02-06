Storm Team 4 Tracking Possible Snow This Week

Storm Team 4 is tracking the possibility of snow for the tri-state starting Wednesday night.

There is potential for a significant winter storm to impact the area Wednesday night and Thursday morning, according to Storm Team 4, but it's still too early to pinpoint timing and accumulations. Possibilities range from little to no snow, to widespread plowable snow.

In the meantime, the tri-state will deal with rain and a wintry mix Tuesday morning. The morning commute will be slippery with light ice and snow accumulations, especially in higher elevations, according to Storm Team 4. Elsewhere -- in New York City, Long Island and the Jersey Shore -- temperatures will be warm enough for all precipitation to fall in the form of rain overnight into Tuesday.

The steadiest rain will fall during the middle of the day Tuesday, with lighter showers during the morning and afternoon commutes, Storm Team 4 says. Spotty light showers will continue across the area Tuesday night before tapering off Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be breezy and mild with mostly cloudy skies. Then it's possible snow could arrive.