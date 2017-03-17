What to Know The unsettled weather is expected to begin overnight, with rain and snow showers moving in just before dawn Saturday

The track and timing remain uncertain, but early projections call for a coating to 3 inches of snow on the ground Sunday morning

Two separate wintry systems are expected to pound much of the tri-state with rain and snow this weekend, and Storm Team 4 says there's a chance residents in some spots could wake up to 3 new inches -- or more -- of the white stuff Sunday morning.

The unsettled weather is expected to begin overnight, with rain and snow showers moving in just before dawn Saturday. It'll be a messy day for most of the region. While areas south and east of the city will most likely see precipitation change over to rain once temperatures rise above freezing, colder spots north and west of I-80 will continue to see mainly snow showers, Storm Team 4 says. Areas in between should see a mix.

Daytime highs will vary across the region, but should range from the upper 30s to the low 40s.

Originally, this system was expected to stay well off shore, only generating strong winds on Sunday, Storm Team 4 says. The latest models indicate the system could hug the coast a bit tighter, which means a better chance for measurable snowfall by Sunday morning. Early projections call for an estimated coating to 3 inches of snow.

Higher terrain areas in the lower Hudson Valley into southwestern Connecticut and Long Island stand the best chance for more accumulation at this point, though Storm Team 4 says the track and timing of the system remain uncertain. Any additional accumulation would fall on top of snow from last week's nor'easter, which buried parts of the tri-state in more than a foot.

Meanwhile, spring arrives Monday, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-40s. After a slight uptick Tuesday, the mercury plunges back into the 30s for Wednesday before inching back up to the 40s again.