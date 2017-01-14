Snow Delights NYC But Doesn't Amount to Much

A picturesque snow coated New York City and much of the surrounding areas Saturday afternoon, but Storm Team 4 says it won't be sticking around.

Central Park looked like a winter wonderland with a a coating of white snow falling, and at times the snow was heavy enough to block visibility of the George W. Bridge.

Although the snow looked dramatic at times, it didn't last long and Storm Team 4 said less than an inch was expected across the tri-state when it ends in the evening.

The rest of the holiday weekend is expected to be sunny, with highs in the low 40s, a bit higher than average for this time of year.

The temperatures will likely get milder on Tuesday and showers are possible in the afternoon, with heavier rain expected Wednesday.