A two-car accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway caused major traffic backups Tuesday.
Fire officials say they got a call about a car fire on the northbound parkway near 72nd Street shortly before noon.
Witnesses described it as a two-car collision and said one of the vehicles burst into flames.
Video posted by Twitter user @Alphalance showed thick black smoke billowing up from the accident scene.
No injuries have been reported. Drivers were advised to avoid the area as authorities investigated.
Published 2 hours ago