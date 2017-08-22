Car Accident Sends Black Smoke Billowing Up From Henry Hudson Parkway - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Car Accident Sends Black Smoke Billowing Up From Henry Hudson Parkway

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Car Accident Sends Black Smoke Billowing Up From Henry Hudson Parkway
    @Alphalance/Twitter
    Credit: @Alphalance/Twitter

    A two-car accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway caused major traffic backups Tuesday. 

    Fire officials say they got a call about a car fire on the northbound parkway near 72nd Street shortly before noon. 

    Witnesses described it as a two-car collision and said one of the vehicles burst into flames. 

    Video posted by Twitter user @Alphalance showed thick black smoke billowing up from the accident scene. 

    Top News Photos: Remains of Missing US Sailors Found on Ship

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Royal Malaysian Navy via AP

    No injuries have been reported. Drivers were advised to avoid the area as authorities investigated.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us