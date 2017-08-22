A two-car accident on the Henry Hudson Parkway caused major traffic backups Tuesday.

Fire officials say they got a call about a car fire on the northbound parkway near 72nd Street shortly before noon.

Witnesses described it as a two-car collision and said one of the vehicles burst into flames.

Video posted by Twitter user @Alphalance showed thick black smoke billowing up from the accident scene.

No injuries have been reported. Drivers were advised to avoid the area as authorities investigated.