Sleeping Woman Shot by Gunman Walking Past Her Home: NYPD

A Queens woman was shot in the leg while she was asleep in her home Saturday night, police say.
Surveillance video released by police shows a gunman walking past the victim's home at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, pointing a gun toward the house and firing.
Police said the 27-year-old woman inside was hit once in her right leg. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect, who was dressed in a gray hoodie, gray pants and black sneakers, fled in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com.
Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago