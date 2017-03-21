Sleeping Woman Shot by Gunman Walking Past Her Home: NYPD | NBC New York
Sleeping Woman Shot by Gunman Walking Past Her Home: NYPD

    A Queens woman was shot in the leg while she was asleep in her home Saturday night, police say. 

    Surveillance video released by police shows a gunman walking past the victim's home at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday, pointing a gun toward the house and firing. 

    Police said the 27-year-old woman inside was hit once in her right leg. She was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

    The suspect, who was dressed in a gray hoodie, gray pants and black sneakers, fled in an unknown direction. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at nypdcrimestoppers.com. 

    Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
